Uganda: Suspect Shoots Self Dead At Police Station

3 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Urn

Police detectives at Kabale Police Station were on Thursday left in shock when a man they had summoned over charges of defilement decided to take his own life.

The deceased, Denis Musinguzi, 29, a resident of Bugongi in Northern Division, Kabale municipality, was the supervisor of Saracen Security Company in Kabale at the time of his death.

Mr Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander says Musinguzi shot himself dead before the detectives at the police station as he recorded a statement.

Mr Ampeire explains that Musinguzi had responded to summons issued against him for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Mr Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region said that they did not see this coming since Musinguzi had responded positively to the summons, adding that they were left in utter shock when the incident happened.

Mr Maate said the detectives had not bothered to disarm Musinguzi since he had responded to the summons and was cooperative while recording a statement. Maate, however, wonders why Musinguzi decided to end his life yet the matter was still under investigations.

"He shot himself and died instantly, something I condemn, because whether he had committed the offence or not, the process had started," Mr Maate said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.