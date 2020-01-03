Uganda: Former Obote Minister Peter Otai Dies Aged 81

The former state minister for defence under Obote II government, Peter Iloot Otai, has died in exile in London, United Kingdom.

His personal lawyer, Mr Richard Anguria Omongole, confirmed to Daily Monitor on Thursday that Otai died at 22.45 GMT, which is about 1.45am Ugandan time.

Otai left Uganda for London where he commanded subversive activities as Uganda People Army (UPA) rebel leader against the then National Resistance Army (NRA) government that had assumed power in 1986, under the leadership of President Museveni.

Mr Omongole said the former minister slipped into a coma for the last 2 weeks in London where he had been staying ever since he fled the country upon the NRA regime assuming power from Tito Okello.

"The cause of his death has not yet been communicated by the medical team, but they will communicate to the members of the family back in Soroti District," Mr Anguria said, adding that they are trying to get in touch with government on the possible return of his remains for burial.

Mr Peter Okanya, a brother to the deceased, said the death shocked them.

In May 2019, it was reported the President granted the ex-Obote II minister chance to return home.

Otai's Background

Mr Peter Iloot Otai was born in 1939 in Tiditiek Village, Ngora District. He was the second born to the family of Mzee Iloot and Besi Asano.

The late attended Soroti Primary School between 1946 to 1952, he later enrolled to Ngora Boys Primary School from 1952 to 1954.

He then attended education in Ngora High School and Busoga College Mwiri before joining Makerere University for Law.

He went to the UK for further education in 1960 until Obote II government in 1980's when he was appointed the deputy Minister for Defense, a position he served until 1985 when Obote's II government was overthrown.

Mr Otai married two wives, one Briton with whom he fathered two doctors, and the other an African woman with whom he had three children, two of whom have since died.

