Kenya: Gor Mahia to Release Seven Players

Gor Mahia's financial struggles will force them to reduce the number of players in their roster to a manageable 25 down from the 32 they registered for the 2019/2020 season, club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lodvick Aduda revealed yesterday.

Aduda said he has convened a meeting with the technical bench today to identify and offload the 'excess baggage' in the team as they seek to maintain a lean squad.

"We want to change the structure of the team and have to start by reducing the wage bill to a number that we can maintain before working on other areas that will make the team easier to manage," he said.

According to Aduda, the team will therefore have to part ways with seven players during this January mid-transfer period on recommendation from the technical bench, hinting that there will be some additions in the team to strengthen the areas that they have deemed weak.

He said there are players the technical bench has identified, who will be recruited during the January mid-transfer window, but was quick to say that it will only be possible to bring in new additions after offloading the players, who are not productive in the team.

He said the reigning league champions are also looking to change its structure in line with modern day football management, but promised to give details once everything has been finalised in a fortnight.

"Gor Mahia is no doubt one of the biggest clubs in Africa if history is anything to go by and should therefore be run in a professional way, thus the decision to change the team's structure, details of which we will give at an appropriate time," he said.

Aduda revealed that they are chasing the signatures of three Bandari players, whom he did not wish to name until they put pen to paper, saying he is confident the trio will boost the team's title chances and help the team impress in continental football next season.

Yema Mwama, Abdallah Hassan and Ugandan William Wadri are some of the players who have been linked with a possible move to Gor Mahia.

Bandari CEO Edward Oduor confirmed Gor Mahia were looking to sign some players from the Dockers, but advised K'Ogalo to look elsewhere since none of the targeted players are on sale.