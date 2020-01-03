Zimbabwe: Prisoners Survive On Sadza and Chunks Everyday - MDC

3 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE health of serving prisoners in the country's jails is at risk as they are being fed on sadza and chunks only for lunch and supper everyday, MDC national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo has said.

Khumalo was part of an MDC delegation that visited prominent Bulawayo political activist, Josphat "Mzaca" Ngulube and other party activists who are incarcerated at Khami prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

The visit was on New Year's Day.

Last month, Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya, sentenced Ngulube, 34, and three others to six years in prison for public violence related to last year's January civil unrest.

However, after the visit, Khumalo could not believe that serving prisoners were receiving food that was badly prepared, sub-standard and unhealthy.

"Our comrades were in a jovial mood, but their major complaint is the type of food which they are being served in prison. They told us that they are being served supper and lunch with sadza and chunks every day. They complained that this was not good for their health," said Khumalo who is also the party's Women Proportional Representative for Bulawayo.

She said as a result of food scarcity in prison, the MDC had donated an assortment of basic necessities to prisoners.

The MDC delegation included the party's South Africa chairperson, Trust Ndlovu and Bulawayo province organising secretary, Tsepiso Mpofu.

The politicians also expressed gratitude to get an opportunity to visit Khami Prison after they were last year denied the chance on several occasions.

Ngulube and his colleagues are appealing against their sentences at the High Court.

