Zimbabwe: Gunman Kills SA-Based Lecturer

3 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

An unknown gunman in a car parked in the middle of the road shot and killed a Chipinge man in front of his relatives and friends a few hours into the New Year.

South Africa-based lecturer Sam Mambande, who was celebrating the arrival of 2020 at a popular pub in Chipinge's Gaza high-density suburb, was shot in the forehead and died on the spot. Police have launched a manhunt for the killer.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information from the public to help arrest the killer, who was in a blue Honda Fit.

Mambande and some relatives were driving home in a Honda Civic after seeing the New Year set in at the pub.

They saw the Honda Fit blocking the road and Mambande got out and approached the driver to see what the problem was.

The killer got out of his car, pulled out his gun, shot Mambande and drove off.

The relatives are reported to have taken down the registration number of the Honda Fit before the assailant sped off. Police were called and took Mambande's body to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Mambande had reportedly come back home from South Africa not only for the holiday, but to bury his mother who died a week ago.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.