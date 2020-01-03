Nigeria: Dare Pledges Four Football Stadia By May

3 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said four football pitches of international standard will be built and completed before the end of the first quarter of year 2020.

The minister in his New Year message via his twitter said that talks were ongoing with a state government and some corporate players on how to revitalize the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan formerly known as Liberty Stadium.

"Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God's Grace," the minister said.

It will be recalled that last year, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote and sports betting owner, Adebutu Kessington said they will take up the renovation of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and the National Stadium in Lagos.

The minister, however, did not list the other three stadia to be upgraded to FIFA standard before the end of April this year.

The minister also reiterated the return of the Principal's Cup and the Headmaster's Games which were used in the past to discover talents.

"Soon, the Headmasters' Cup for primary Schools and Principal's Cup (are) coming back, a new Talent Hunt Program, THP, is being finalized, Adoption Initiative is birthed and the policy to turn sports into business are being pursued among other things," Dare also tweeted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.