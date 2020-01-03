Nigeria: Dare Pledges Four Football Stadia By May

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said four football pitches of international standard will be built and completed before the end of the first quarter of year 2020.

The minister in his New Year message via his twitter said that talks were ongoing with a state government and some corporate players on how to revitalize the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan formerly known as Liberty Stadium.

"Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God's Grace," the minister said.

It will be recalled that last year, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote and sports betting owner, Adebutu Kessington said they will take up the renovation of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and the National Stadium in Lagos.

The minister, however, did not list the other three stadia to be upgraded to FIFA standard before the end of April this year.

The minister also reiterated the return of the Principal's Cup and the Headmaster's Games which were used in the past to discover talents.

"Soon, the Headmasters' Cup for primary Schools and Principal's Cup (are) coming back, a new Talent Hunt Program, THP, is being finalized, Adoption Initiative is birthed and the policy to turn sports into business are being pursued among other things," Dare also tweeted.