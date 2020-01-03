Nigeria: Akanu Ibiam International Airport - We'll Beat Easter Deadline - Aviation Minister

Enugu — The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has re-iterated the determination of the Federal Government to beat the Easter deadline for completion of the ongoing rehabilitation work on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Minister, who inspected the ongoing rehabilitation airport on Tuesday, however expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done so far.

Those who joined the inspection include the Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji, the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji and the delegation from the South East Governors Forum' Enugu Airport/Palliative Works Committee, among others

Briefing newsmen after the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the extent of work done so far, reassuring that the airport would be reopened before Easter as earlier promised.

Enugu State Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo, who stressed the importance of the airport to the people of the South East geo-political zone and beyond, said that the state government remains committed to the timely completion of the project.

She said the stage government would play its vital role to make sure the rehabilitation projected was completed as promised by the federal government. "We in Enugu State Government will collaborate with the federal government through the aviation ministry to make sure the project is completed," said Ezeilo, who stood in for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Also, the House of Representatives Aviation Committee Chairman, Rep Nnolim Nnaji said that the National Assembly has fulfilled her part in the execution of the project, noting what is remaining is their oversight functions to ensure that the airport renovation is completed to standard for its reopening as promised by the Federal Government.