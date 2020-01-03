Nigeria: NLC Negotiating With Plateau Govt On Consequential Adjustments of Minimum Wage

The Plateau Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says it is still negotiating with the State Government on the consequential adjustments of the N30,000 minimum wage.

Mr Eugene Manji, the state NLC Chairman made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

The National Secretariat of NLC had issued a Dec. 31 ultimatum to state governments to implement the new minimum wage or face industrial action.

Manji said series of meetings had been held with government on the consequential adjustments but added that an agreement was yet to be reached on the template.

"We started negotiation with government on Dec. 30, 2019 and they made some offer on what they intended to pay.

"We went and studied the offer and reconvened on Dec. 31, 2019 and we rejected it.

"They asked the salary and wages department to come up with a new offer on Thursday and we are to meet again to look at it," he said.

He said that outcome of the meeting would determine the NLC's next line of action.

Manji said that the national body of the NLC had been informed of the ongoing negotiation on the new minimum wage.(NAN)