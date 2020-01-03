South Africa: Shiraaz Mohamed Safely Back in SA After Escaping Captors in Syria

Photo: News24/Twitter
A tweet by News24 confirming Shiraaz Mohamed's return home to South Africa.
3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is back in the country after almost three years in captivity in Syria.

Mohamed's family confirmed on Friday that Shiraaz has now returned safely.

"Owing to his recent circumstances, he and our family are requesting that we be given some space," the family said in a statement on Friday.

"In due course and soon, we will issue a statement and engage with the media."

News24 was reliably informed earlier on Friday that Mohamed was en route to the country and would be landing on Friday.

Mohamed had been in captivity since January 2017, after being captured while covering the war in Syria.

News24 earlier this month reported that Mohamed had escaped from his captors, according to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said a man had told them that Mohamed was with Turkish officials and later sent him two pictures as proof that he was alive and safe.

The organisation said details of his escape were sketchy, but that at some point he had been assisted by "friendly" people who were aware of his situation.

His family earlier said they were waiting for confirmation about his whereabouts following the escape, and were initially upset that information of his escape was released before they were sure of his safety.

Gift of the Givers denied putting Mohamed's life in danger, News24 reported.

Mohamed's family could not be reached by phone on Friday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.