Kenya: Court Hands Maize Thieves Two Years in Jail

A court in Nakuru sentenced two burglars to serve two years in prison after a trail of maize grain led a store owner directly to their home where they had stashed the stolen bags.

Those in court Thursday were treated to laughter when the two suspects admitted to burglary charges saying hunger had lured them into stealing two bags of maize.

Alex Kemboi and Jose Loreng appeared before Chief Magistrate Bernard Mararo accused of jointly breaking into the stall of Margret Muithereo and stealing two sacks of maize worth Sh5,000.

In the second count, they were charged with breaking into the house of Musa Muyiya and stealing a bag containing a pair of trousers and a vest both worth Sh1,050. They also faced an alternative charge of handling stolen goods.

They are accused of committing the offence on December 29, 2019 at Namba Nane area in Rongai sub-County, Nakuru.

The magistrate convicted Mr Kemboi and Mr Loreng on their own plea and sentenced them to serve two years in prison.

"I have listened to your mitigation but a deterrent sentence should be given. Both accused are sentenced to two years in prison. However, sentence will run concurrently" ruled the magistrate.

The facts read in court stated that Ms Muitherero found her store had been broken into and two bags of maize missing.

She also found lots of maize on the ground, along with a trail of grain that led to the accused's house. Upon entry, the sacks were found.

On his part, Mr Muyiya stated that he came home at around 9:00 pm from a church service and noted that his house had been broken into and his bag with clothes missing.

While searching the home of the accused to retrieve the bags of maize, he found his missing bag.

The suspects were then arrested and taken to Menengai police station.

Harun Sangol had been arrested for committing a breach of peace by ordering a local man, Simon Ombae, out of his house so that he could sleep with his wife.

He is accused of committing the offence on December 30, 2019 at Kapkures centre in Nakuru.

Mr Sangol denied both charges read to him.

However, the prosecution opposed Mr Sangol being admitted to bond saying he had refused to let his fingerprints be taken.

The case will be mentioned on January 10, 2020.