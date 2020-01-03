Kenya: Key Leaders Seek Uhuru's Blessings as 2022 Election Beckons

Barely days into 2020 and President Uhuru Kenyatta is turning out to be the political bride every suitor wants. Interest is mounting for his nod with all and sundry trying to get his ear — some are falling over themselves to carry favour with the Head of State.

Besides opposition leaders led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, his deputy William Ruto, whose allies insist President Kenyatta has an obligation to endorse him bearing in mind “their 2013” pact, still yearns for his support despite his (President’s) dalliance with Mr Odinga.

And, on Thursday, Dr Ruto’s allies desperately reached out to him to not only help put the Jubilee Party in order but to also work closely with their man.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi as well as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula are also keen on President Kenyatta’s attention, as they seek to replace him in State House come 2022.

Even though Dr Ruto has repeatedly denied relying on the Head of State’s endorsement, his allies yesterday insisted that he has an obligation to back his deputy following their earlier “pact.”