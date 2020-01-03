Kenya: Key Leaders Seek Uhuru's Blessings as 2022 Election Beckons

3 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ustus Ochieng and Vitalis Kimutai

Barely days into 2020 and President Uhuru Kenyatta is turning out to be the political bride every suitor wants. Interest is mounting for his nod with all and sundry trying to get his ear — some are falling over themselves to carry favour with the Head of State.

Besides opposition leaders led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, his deputy William Ruto, whose allies insist President Kenyatta has an obligation to endorse him bearing in mind “their 2013” pact, still yearns for his support despite his (President’s) dalliance with Mr Odinga.

And, on Thursday, Dr Ruto’s allies desperately reached out to him to not only help put the Jubilee Party in order but to also work closely with their man.
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi as well as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula are also keen on President Kenyatta’s attention, as they seek to replace him in State House come 2022.

Even though Dr Ruto has repeatedly denied relying on the Head of State’s endorsement, his allies yesterday insisted that he has an obligation to back his deputy following their earlier “pact.”

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.