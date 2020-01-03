Nigeria: Many Killed as Troops Engage Boko Haram in Adamawa

Many people were reportedly killed as troops of the Nigerian military repelled a night attack launched by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Thursday.

This latest attack is coming barely three days after a visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to troops in the front line of the battle, tagged Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed at Madagali in Adamawa.

Earlier reports indicated that the insurgents stormed Kopa and Wurogayadi in the outskirts of Shuwa around 8.00 p.m., resulting in a stampede, with residents scampering for safety.

They then entered Michika, causing residents to flee towards Uba town while others took refuge in nearby mountains.

Witnesses said that scores of insurgents were killed by the soldiers, who were assisted by local vigilantes, in a fierce battle, while several others reportedly fled with injuries.

“They came through a town called Kopa area of Madagali local government, so divided themselves into two cells: one group followed through Michika General Hospital while the other group took the town’s major road firing shots sporadically.

“They only looted few shops before soldiers engaged them in a fierce battle. Scores of Boko Haram were killed; I saw over 15 dead bodies of the insurgents littered on the streets.

“While fleeing, their vehicle had a flattened tyre and this forced them to abandon it, and some of their motorcycles,’’ said a resident, who preferred anonymity.

In a telephone interview, a community leader and former chairman of Michika local government, Stephen Maduwa, said military aircraft were promptly drafted to the area and aircraft gunshots were heard by residents as the attackers were forced to retreat through Lassa, a community near the Sambisa Forest.

He said security personnel including the local vigilantes were quickly mobilised to repel the attack and secure the communities.

“During the night attack, the insurgents had entered our town of Michika opened fire sporadically. They shot in front of my house before they were forced to retreat by soldiers and local vigilantes.

“We slept with our two eyes opened, for fear of uncertainty. We want President Buhari to be proactive in tackling this menace of insecurity plaguing our societies,’’ he said.

Confirming the attack, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said the situation has been brought under control, though he could not give casualty figure at the time of filing this report.