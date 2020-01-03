Nigeria: Alleged Corruption - Magu Reacts to Fayose's Salsa Dancing Video

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has reacted to a video of Ayodele Fayose, dancing on a cruise ship while on a “medical trip” abroad.

The special assistant on media and publicity to Mr Magu, Tony Amokeodo, on Thursday in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said the commission is only prosecuting the former governor, not persecuting him.

He added that since Mr Fayose’s trial is still on, the EFCC can only wait till he returns on the next adjourned date for the continuation of his trail.

”We are not going to react to that video (on) the grounds that the EFCC is prosecuting him, not persecuting him,” Mr Amokeodo said.

”Besides, the court granted him permission to travel abroad for medical attention. We are of the opinion that the former governor would have to be in court and that his trial is on course. And we will definitely meet him on the next adjourned date.

Mr Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, is currently being prosecuted for a N2.2 billion fraud by the EFCC.

He was seen in a recent viral video dancing Salsa outside Nigeria. The video was said to have been shot on the Caribbean Islands.

Earlier, photos of him having a swell time on a beach had circulated on social media as Nigerians accused him of deceiving the court to travel abroad for fun rather than medical treatment.

In reaction, Mr Fayose through is Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose accused those commenting on his photos and video to mind their business.

VIDEO SOURCE: Youtube: Real Life With Abi

He admitted that the video and photos were recent and said that celebrating the New Year is part of his fundamental human rights.

He said he travelled for medical check-up and was not on admission at the hospital.

”These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup, not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer,” he said.

Mr Fayose was in October, alongside his company, Spotless Ltd, charged with an 11-count charge of receiving cash payment of $5 million from Musiliu Obanikoro, then minister of state for defence, without going through any financial institution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is being prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The ex-governor was granted permission to travel to South Africa to attend to his health and is expected to appear in court on January 16, 2020, for the continuation of his trial.

A norm?

Many corruption cases in recent years have been stalled over alleged ailments suffered by the suspects, many of whom the judges allowed to travel abroad for treatment.

The judges usually act on medical reports presented in court by the defence counsel on behalf of their clients.

The anti-graft agency, in November, said it was set to prosecute medical doctors who issue fake medical reports to those undergoing trial for financial crimes.

A former governor of Abia State, Uzor Kalu, on December 14, had his bail application, which he filed on health grounds, rejected.

Mr Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, was convicted on December 5 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for N7.6 billion fraud.