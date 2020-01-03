Nigeria: Queen Honours Nigerian Engineer

3 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The year 2019 closed on a celebratory note for British-Nigerian, Yewande Mayomi-Akinola, as she was recognised with an Order of the British Empire award by The Queen in the United Kingdom.

The image of Nigeria continues to be burnished with an appreciating number of her citizens who have attained excellent distinction in their career fields. One of such distinguished Nigerians is Ms Mayomi-Akinola who has been admitted into an elevated circle of honour and influence in Britain with the award of Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The proclamation conferring the honour on Ms Mayomi-Akinola by Queen Elizabeth II of England was published in the official public record on December 28, 2019. The multi-talented awardee, who is very proud of her Nigerian roots, was recognised for services to Engineering and to Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Design and Innovation.

Ranked one of the top 100 Most Influential Women Leaders in Engineering UK and Europe by the Financial Times, 35 year-old Ms Mayomi-Akinola from Rugby, in Warwickshire works as principal engineer for Laing O’Rourke.

Her career has been decorated with various awards including the U.K. Society of Public Health Engineers’ Young Engineer of the Year. She won the U.K. Young Woman Engineer of the Year (Institute of Engineering & Technology) and has been honoured with the Exceptional Achiever Award by the Association for Black Engineers (AFBE-UK) and the Association of Consultancy and Engineering, U.K. (ACE). She has been named one of the UK’s top 35 women under the age of 35 by Management Today and was awarded PRECIOUS AWARDS Outstanding Woman in STEM award.

Always striving for a purpose, her life is activity-packed with no dull moment. She takes a keen interest in educational tours, reading, dancing and building models. She has also presented television programmes for Discovery Channel, Channel 4, Yesterday TV and CBBC.

Much sought after for experience and deep insight she deploys to any assignment at hand, Ms Mayomi-Akinola sits on the Board of Trustees of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. She is on the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa CATALYST Steering Committee and is a Visiting Professor at the University of Westminster. She has recently joined Council at the University of Warwick.

Ms Mayomi-Akinola holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering Design and Appropriate Technology from the University of Warwick and a Masters in Innovation and Design for Sustainability from Cranfield University. Her wide experience in engineering has placed her in designations to oversee Design and Construction, Innovation and Manufacture of buildings and systems in the built environment. She has worked on projects in the U.K., Africa, the Middle East and in East Asia.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.