South Africa: SA Embrace Underdog Status for ATP Cup

3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Brisbane — Team South Africa will get its campaign underway at the ATP Cup on Saturday, as first-time captain and renowned ATP coach Jeff Coetzee leads a young, exciting team in the inaugural team event.

The international men's event is currently being staged in three different Australian cities (Perth, Brisbane and Sydney) from January 3-10, in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, and will feature teams from 24 countries.

Coetzee said that his team were feeling comfortable, confident and working hard in their preparation.

"It has been a great few days of preparations. Everyone in the team is feeling good and ready to go. The whole team has prepared well thus far, and we are all just very excited about the event and cannot wait to compete."

"I absolutely love team competitions. The whole team is in good spirits and it is so fitting to start the year in a team competition," added the 42-year-old Coetzee.

South Africa will play their opener on Saturday in Group A against Serbia in Brisbane.

Coetzee said that team South Africa are a well-balanced side of youth and experienced with Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen in the mix, but admitted it will be tough playing a Serbian team spearheaded by current world No 2, Novak Djokovic.

"We have to believe we can beat Serbia. On paper, we are underdogs but from my experience in team competitions, anything is possible on the day if we trust and believe we can beat them.

"It's great to have Kevin in the team, he is an asset, a great professional and he most certainly will help putting us in a great position."

Anderson will make a welcome return to the ATP Tour for the first time in six months, representing Team South Africa at the ATP Cup, which is being held in Brisbane,

"It's a great opportunity to represent South Africa in this format, which makes a lot of sense for players," said Anderson.

"We have a good team with Lloyd, who continues to get better, and Raven, who had an amazing year in doubles.," Anderson told ATPTour.com.

Anderson, who has not played competitively since early July due to a right knee injury, will lead Team South Africa in Brisbane alongside Lloyd Harris, Ruan Roelofse, Kholo Montsi and Raven Klaasen.

Anderson will be looking to put South Africa on the front foot in the opening singles rubber on Saturday with the in-form Harris nominated to play the second singles rubber. The doubles rubber was left for experienced Klaasen and his Davis Cup partner Roelofse.

The Group A tie between South Africa and Serbia is scheduled to be broadcast from 09:30 (SA time).

- Tennis South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.