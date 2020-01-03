Cameroon: New Year Resolution - Improve Work Productivity, Personal Wellbeing

Many have resolved to focus on the things that matter and work on their careers each day.

What is your New Year resolution and goal for 2020? This is the question many people are seeking answers as they begin not only another New Year, but a new decade, 2020. It is that time of the year when individuals map out plans on how to make the New Year, a better and successful one. While some individuals hope to stay positive and focus on their mental health, others have already resolved to work on their careers everyday and keeping it a priority number one.

Before now, many workers just do their jobs without aspiring for anything better. Get a pay rise, doing the bare minimum; that is producing just what is expected of them, has been the goal of many workers. But this year, many seem to have taken a U-turn in career management. Many have seen the need to keep working and improving their career while at the same time ensuring their wellbeing. Corinne Bella, an employer in Yaounde says unlike last year, she is going to learn a new language this year. Learning a new language might not sound like a career goal, per se, but Corinne says what people might not know is the fact that learning a new language opens up doors in different industries, especially in international businesses. "An individual will be a valuable asset for his/her company. Plus, being bi-lingual typically comes with a pay increase, through more opportunity!" Corinne Bella Explained. In 2019, Corinne says she lost so many loved ones. "They were young, they deserved to live. I was so upset. I realised that life is hanging on a thread. So part of my resolution this year is to take life as it comes. I am going to avoid stress, enjoy my family and friends. I will give love to my loved ones in abundance. Professionally, I will continue to be always available and committed", she added. Yvette A, another employee in Yaounde says professionally, she will be less easily distracted and therefore more productive at work and in life's activities. To do this, Yvette says "I will take proper care of my husband and help him to be the best man. In this way he can help me to be productive at my jobsite without counting on anybody but God."

Alexandra N. hopes to take personal decisions that will have an impact on all areas of her. She wants to live each moment of 2020 as it comes, by working more on listening to others, more observant and patient. Alexandra says she missed these elements in previous years. For 2020, she therefore hopes to be more attentive to others, humbly, less quick to react emotionally to events that happen around her be it positive or negative. On a professional level, Alexandra has set a goal to evaluate her output at work through monthly personal reports.