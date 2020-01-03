Cameroon: North West - IDPs Receive Presidential Couple's Special Assistance

Beneficiary internally displaced persons show gratitude for shelter and food items that helped matters during endof- year feasts.

It was 2019 end-of-year feasts with little stress for many IDPs in the North West region, thanks to a special package in shelter and food assistance from the Presidential couple, Paul and Chantal Biya. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique launched the distribution of the items in Bamenda on December 31, 2019 with some 40,000 beneficiaries expected to be served in all the seven divisions. Truck- loads carrying the special assistance items left Bamenda for the Divisions soon after reception from Yaounde on December 30, 2019. The items featured mattresses, blankets, buckets, rice, groundnut oil, savon etc.

Beneficiaries in Bamenda received the items at the premises of the Governor's office, up station and at the Bamenda III neighbourhood.

Delivering the items to beneficiaries in Mezam Division; Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique urged them to be agents of peace, hope and ambassadors with messages that promote living together in 2020. He hailed the Presidential couple for giving IDPs a moment to cross into 2020 with smiles and hoped for the best in the New Year with the promulgation into law of the bill on decentralization carrying a special status for the North West and South West regions. Happiness was evident when the 600 beneficiary IDP families, representing some 3,000 family members took home blankets, buckets, rice, groundnut oil, savon and FCFA 10,000 each in support for transport