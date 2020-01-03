Cameroon: North West - IDPs Receive Presidential Couple's Special Assistance

Photo: E. Kindzeka/VOA
Deserted English speaking town of Buea, Feb. 6, 2019.
3 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Beneficiary internally displaced persons show gratitude for shelter and food items that helped matters during endof- year feasts.

It was 2019 end-of-year feasts with little stress for many IDPs in the North West region, thanks to a special package in shelter and food assistance from the Presidential couple, Paul and Chantal Biya. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique launched the distribution of the items in Bamenda on December 31, 2019 with some 40,000 beneficiaries expected to be served in all the seven divisions. Truck- loads carrying the special assistance items left Bamenda for the Divisions soon after reception from Yaounde on December 30, 2019. The items featured mattresses, blankets, buckets, rice, groundnut oil, savon etc.

Beneficiaries in Bamenda received the items at the premises of the Governor's office, up station and at the Bamenda III neighbourhood.

Delivering the items to beneficiaries in Mezam Division; Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique urged them to be agents of peace, hope and ambassadors with messages that promote living together in 2020. He hailed the Presidential couple for giving IDPs a moment to cross into 2020 with smiles and hoped for the best in the New Year with the promulgation into law of the bill on decentralization carrying a special status for the North West and South West regions. Happiness was evident when the 600 beneficiary IDP families, representing some 3,000 family members took home blankets, buckets, rice, groundnut oil, savon and FCFA 10,000 each in support for transport

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.