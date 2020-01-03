Nigeria: Those Demanding My Resignation Envious of my Achievements - Oshiomhole

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said those calling for his resignation are only desirous of his achievements.

Mr Oshiomhole has been faulted by some of his party's loyalists for his leadership style, which they believe is responsible for the persistent crisis within the party.

One of the highlights of his conflicts is the feud with his successor, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, which has created factions within the party's state chapter.

Mr Obaseki ascribed the cause of the feud to his refusal of his predecessor's 'godfatherism objectives' in his government.

This and other 'underlying reasons' are heralding the momentum call for Mr Oshiomhole's resignation as the party prepares for the 2023 General Elections and the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

However, the party chairman on Thursday, after the presentation of 2020 card to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, told journalists that those clamouring for his resignation are envious of the achievement recorded since his emergence as party chairman.

"It's a tree that bears fruits that attracts stone. You hardly see people throwing stone at a dry palm tree. But if you see a mango tree when it is its season, people throw stones at it when passing. I think that is my lot but my report card is also very clear. You, my comrades (media), should also help in interrogating the process (of) how the performance of a National Working Committee of a political party should be evaluated. I think the evaluation should start mostly (by) how many elections did you lose, or lost?" he said.

Mr Oshiomhole recounted Mr Buhari's victory at the last presidential election and recent states election victories as parts of his leadership achievements, skipping states like Bauchi, Oyo, Sokoto where the party lost out to the main opposition, PDP.

"We the executive members of the party were sworn in on the 3rd of June 2018, at about 6 pm. Two weeks later, we went to Ekiti to contest the election against a PDP incumbent, governor Fayose, and we won. And Kayode Fayemi today is the governor of that state. Few months later, we went to Osun State, we contested a by-election, we won and we had the Osun State governor elected for his first term.

"Then we went for the national elections, you know all the tension in the country at the time. The gap between President Buhari and the former candidate of the PDP Abubakar Atiku was about four million voters. The one between President Buhari and former President Jonathan in 2015 was about three million. So, under my leadership, this President has more votes than the first runner-up, we would like to claim credit for that because if it went the other way, we would be crucified.

"We mobilised and worked round so that even with secret ballots, senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege emerged as president and deputy while in the senate and in the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Wase emerged also as speaker and deputy respectively, all the preferred candidates."

Mr Oshiomhole recounted this as one of the failures of his predecessor, Odigie Oyegun, under whose tenure the PDP secured the Deputy Senate even when the APC had clear majority in the house.

He also expressed the possibility of the party's continuance in its current crisis but promised to "ensure that we take into account all the mistakes we made in 2019 so that in 2020 APC will be stronger, more coherent, more peaceful."