Nigeria: Naira Marley Floats Record label, Signs Four Artists

2 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has officially floated ‘Marlian Records’.

The singer has also signed four new artistes, Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack, and Fabian to his music imprint.

The ‘Marlian’ president presented the four artistes on stage for the first time during his show, ‘Marlians Fest’ which held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos on Monday.

During his first performance, he announced his new record label, Marlian Records. He said, “I want to use the platform to announce my new record label called Marlian Records and it’s for you all (points to his fans, the Marlians). Any of you that has talent can come through.”

After the announcement, he gave his new acts an opportunity to perform at the sold-out show.

He also hinted fans about his record label but made it official when he posted it on his social media handles on Thursday.

Interestingly, all four acts are not greenhorns in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Mohbad, an indigenous rapper, was the lead singer of Bankz Nation Entertainment. He was famous for his latest single ‘Jaabo’.

C Blvck and Naira Marley on the other hand recorded two songs together, ‘Ogologo” and ‘Tingbasa’.

Zinoleesky recently released a song titled ‘Joromi’ after the success of his well-accepted collaboration with Zlatan on a song titled ‘Money’.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley who failed to appear in court over an alleged car theft has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement after being given a last chance to appear in court.

A Chief Magistrate judge, Tajudeen Elias, had given Naira Marley, till January 14, 2020, to appear in court, else a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The singer and his co-defendants – Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22 – are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

Naira Marley came into the spotlight after he released ‘Issa Goal’ ft. Olamide and Lil Kesh in 2017. His controversial hit ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ released early 2019 however, earned him critical acclaim.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.