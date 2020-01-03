Ghana: YEA Gives to Inmates of Ankaful Prisons

Ankaful — The Central Regional office of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has presented a number of items to the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region.

The items included bags of rice, oil, bread, tin tomatoes, sugar, Milo, toilet rolls, sachet of water, Lipton, assorted fruits, used clothing, bars of soap, among other items.

It formed part of the Agency's commitment to reach out to vulnerable groups within the society.

Presenting the items, the Central Regional Director of YEA, Miss Sarah Afful, explained that, the presentation was to extend a hand of kindness to the inmates of the prison, saying, "It is our God given responsibility and we must do it wholeheartedly".

She said that: "As an organisation, we express our commitment to contribute our quota in ensuring that we support vulnerable groups in the region and the nation in general".

"Our corporate social responsibility would always centre around providing the needed support for people who need our help in different areas of their lives," Miss Afful stated.

The presentation, she said, formed part of their commitment to support needs of inmates within this unit, adding that "It is important to state that, every Ghanaian should support the wellbeing of inmates in this facility and other prisons across the country."

Miss Afful, therefore, appealed for support from every individual for the less privileged in the society, saying "the government alone cannot meet the increasing health needs of prison inmates and other vulnerable groups in the country."

The presentation, according to her, was part of a programme the Agency would be pursuing during the year as well as subsequent years to show love and care to the underprivileged in the society.

The deputy Human Resource Manager of YEA, Fred Doodoo, commended the prisons officers for their dedication to duty.

The Agency, he said, would offer the needed support to inmates when they were released from prison to enable them earn a living and contribute to the development of the country.

He, however, urged them not to withhold any record regarding their incarceration when they apply for any job.

Receiving the items, ASP Mohammed Abudulai Saana, Staff Officer of the Communicable Disease Section of Ankaful Prisons, expressed their appreciation to the YEA for the gesture and prayed for more support from organisations and individuals.