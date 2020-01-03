Ghana: Kenya Bus Attack - Three Killed in Lamu County

3 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three people have been killed after a bus was attacked in Kenya close to the Somali border, local officials say.

Two others were injured and are being treated at local clinics.

The bus was travelling from Mombasa and was targeted in Lamu County when heavily armed men stopped it and sprayed it with bullets.

The gunmen have not been identified, but the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group has carried out a number of attacks in the country.

Local authorities say security forces are pursuing the attackers, who fled the scene.

Kenya has troops in Somalia supporting the UN-backed government in its fight against al-Shabab.

The country has been on high alert over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, following intelligence reports that al-Shabab could carry out attacks.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Kenya
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.