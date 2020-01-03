Ghana: Ayew, Partey, Wakaso Shortlisted for SWAG Player of the Year

3 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In-form Ghanaian international players, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso have been shortlisted for honours in the 45th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards in 2020.

The list, released on Tuesday, saw the trio that plies their trade with top European clubs nominated for their outstanding performance in 2019.

Ayew, who has five goals under his belt this season for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, was nominated alongside Partey and Wakaso who plays for Laliga clubs, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo Alaves, respectively.

Striker Joseph Essor of Accra Hearts of Oak, Ashgold's Shafiu Mumuni and Asante Kotoko's goalie Felix Annan would also be vying for the Local Footballer of the Year award.

Black Queens players, Grace Asantewaa, Janet Egyiri and Elizabeth Addo would also be chasing the Female Footballer of the Year accolade.

The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center.

