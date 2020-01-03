Ghana: President Promotes 21 Senior Police Officers

Twenty- one senior police personnel, including a female, have been promoted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following recommendation by the Police Council.

A press release, issued by the Police Public Affairs Directorate, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, said the promotions took effect from January 1, 2020, and the senior officers, include five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP) and 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).

The newly promoted Commissioners of Police (COPs) are Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Samuel Monney, Director-General (DG),Technical Department; DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh, DG, Human Resource; DCOP Ebenezer Francis Doku, DG, Special Duties; DCOP Patrick Atampugre Aklogo, DG, National Protection and DCOP Edward Tabiri, DG of Police Intelligence.

The new DCOPs are ACP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy Director General Criminal Investigation Department (CID); ACP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director of Education and ACP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono; ACP Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, National Police Training School, ACP Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional, Bono East and ACP Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi -Sarpong, Deputy Central Regional Commander.

Others are ACP David Senanu Eklu, Director General Public Affairs; ACP Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern; ACP Iddi Lansah Siedu, Director Marine, Ports and Harbours; ACP Stephen Adane-Mensah,Deputy Director, Service Workshop; ACP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit Commander; ACP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations Operations.

The rest are ACP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations Department, ACP Joseph Gyamerah Oklu, Director of Operations, CID; ACP Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah and ACP Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital.

In a related development, more that 6,000 junior police personnel have been promoted by the Police Administration.

They are of the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal, Lance Corporal and Constable to the next higher ranks.

The promotions take effect from January 1, 2020, except 390 Inspectors, whose promotion to the rank of Chief Inspectors has been backdated to July 1, 2019, due to administrative adjustments.

A press release issued by the Police Public Affairs Directorate and copied to the Ghanaian Times stated these in Accra.

It is recalled that between January 2017 and November 2018, 795 promotions of senior police officers and 16,623 promotions of junior ranks, have been effected.