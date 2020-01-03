Ghana: LG Electronics Ends Free Appliance Servicing Promo

LG Electronics Ghana has ended a two-week free servicing to customers with LG refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

The promotion, run by LG twice a year, was aimed at improving customer relations with the company.

Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations at a short ceremony said the promotion showed LG's commitment to bringing satisfaction and always demonstrating continued commitment to meet the needs of its customers.

"We are doing this to show our appreciation to our customers and we offer them a 10 per cent discount on any new purchases," he added.

Mr Elluru urged customers to bring their appliances for servicing, adding that "no matter the year the product was purchased, it will be serviced as long as it is an LG product".

Mr Dhivahar, Service Manager with Giant Tek Limited, added that the free service was open to all within the Greater Accra Region but plans were in place to expand to the whole country in 2020.

"However if the appliance has a faulty part, customers would be required to pay the manufacture price for the part and shipping of the part and installation would be paid by LG," he added.

Mr Dhivahar stated that most often servicing machines costs a lot and some customers were unwilling to go for servicing and for LG to offer this service for free showed the commitment LG had in bringing good service to its customers.

"Customers can bring their appliances to the LG service at Spintex or have personnel come to them to do in-home cleaning service," he noted.

Mr James Osamaneu, an air condition technician speaking with journalists at the service centre lauded LG for organising the promotion.

He noted that it was his second time participating in the promotion and urged all owners of LG products to bring theirs in for servicing.

LG Electronics further assured customers that they would continue to deliver quality service and churn innovative technological products to enhance their lifestyles.