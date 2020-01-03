Ghana: LG Electronics Ends Free Appliance Servicing Promo

3 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

LG Electronics Ghana has ended a two-week free servicing to customers with LG refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

The promotion, run by LG twice a year, was aimed at improving customer relations with the company.

Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations at a short ceremony said the promotion showed LG's commitment to bringing satisfaction and always demonstrating continued commitment to meet the needs of its customers.

"We are doing this to show our appreciation to our customers and we offer them a 10 per cent discount on any new purchases," he added.

Mr Elluru urged customers to bring their appliances for servicing, adding that "no matter the year the product was purchased, it will be serviced as long as it is an LG product".

Mr Dhivahar, Service Manager with Giant Tek Limited, added that the free service was open to all within the Greater Accra Region but plans were in place to expand to the whole country in 2020.

"However if the appliance has a faulty part, customers would be required to pay the manufacture price for the part and shipping of the part and installation would be paid by LG," he added.

Mr Dhivahar stated that most often servicing machines costs a lot and some customers were unwilling to go for servicing and for LG to offer this service for free showed the commitment LG had in bringing good service to its customers.

"Customers can bring their appliances to the LG service at Spintex or have personnel come to them to do in-home cleaning service," he noted.

Mr James Osamaneu, an air condition technician speaking with journalists at the service centre lauded LG for organising the promotion.

He noted that it was his second time participating in the promotion and urged all owners of LG products to bring theirs in for servicing.

LG Electronics further assured customers that they would continue to deliver quality service and churn innovative technological products to enhance their lifestyles.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.