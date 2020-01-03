Ghana: Fair to Showcase Achievements of MDAs in the Offing

The government will, within the next two weeks, showcase results of various initiatives and programmes implemented over the three years of being at the helms of the country's affairs.

Named, "The Results Fair", the three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation (MME) and the Ministry of Information (MoI) from Tuesday, January 14 to Thursday 16, 2019 in Accra.

The nearly created public platform would enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) executing diverse programmes to provide detailed information on the implementation and impacts made so far.

At a media briefing in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei said the fair was an avenue to promote inclusive engagement between the public sector and citizenry.

Additionally, he said, the event which formed part of the World Bank funded Public Sector Reform for results Project (PSRRP), would enhance evidence-based decision making and improve accountability.

"The government is committed to improving the wellbeing of all Ghanaians. It has put in place measures to ensure that all the key priority programmes are implemented in a timely and cost effective manner," he said.

Dr Osei clarified that his ministry was not set up to name and shame non- performing MDAs, but works with them to "seek real time solutions to implementation challenges so that the MDAs could optimise the effects of their policies and programmes."

He said the ministry's role was to lead in establishing systems and mechanisms for effective tracking of the various programmes and the generation and use of monitoring and evaluation information for policy and decision-making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the three years, he announced the ministry had, among other things, established a network of monitoring and evaluation focal persons across 33 MDAs and developed Government Results Framework (2017-2020) for government high priority programmes.

According to him, two annual progress reports on government flagship programmes that served as inputs into cabinet deliberations had been developed, likewise two quarterly budget implementation monitoring for 17 flagship programmes and four statutory funds.

This year, Dr Osei said the ministry would invest more into evaluating the performance and impacts of the flagship programmes, while it was also developing a dashboard for data storage and dissemination.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, said the government had achieved "a lot", adding that the fair was an opportunity to bring Ghanaians up to speed on projects.

This year, he said the government would move beyond "counting the figures" as successes and shed more light on its initiatives and the difference they were making in the lives of people.