Ghana: Election 2020 - Consider My Performance, President Urges Ghanaians

3 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to consider the performance of his administration over the past three years and give him a second term in the upcoming election later this year.

According to the President, the country, under his leadership for four more years, would witness significant development in all sectors of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) congress attended by about 6,500 party delegates late last year.

He entreated voters to reject the former President, John Mahama, who is seeking a comeback when the nation goes to polls this year, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of not being trustworthy.

He said the NDC claimed that they had undertaken unprecedented road construction in the country, contrary to the realities on the ground.

The President promised to do his best to construct as many roads as possible but would not lie to Ghanaians on his achievements like the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo touched on his Free SHS educational policy and urged Ghanaians to avoid bringing back the NDC to mismanage a policy which had expanded access to high school education than never before.

According to him, it would be a mistake to bring back the former President, who has pledged to review the policy when given the mandate in 2020.

He said the former President gave various reasons why the policy would not be possible, including lack of funds, but his administration made it possible.

On the former President's decision to review the policy, President Akufo-Addo said "there is no policy like review" and indicated that the former President Mahama would end up abandoning the policy when given the nod.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who also spoke at the congress, said the previous administration ruined the economy completely before leaving office but the Akufo-Addo administration had managed to transform it into an emerging market economy.

He accused the NDC of the high interest rates, weak banking system, rising import rates, four years of power outage and a 45 per cent average increase in electricity tariffs.

By dint of hard work, he said the NPP government had managed to transform the economic fortunes of the country.

