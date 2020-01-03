Ghana: NTC Holds Church Service to Welcome 2020

The Pastor in charge of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Pokuase, Reverend Andrews Darko-Ameyaw, has advised workers to see the work entrusted into their hands as service to God and mankind and put in their best to make it better for posterity.

According to him, God rewards hard work but hates laziness and lukewarm attitudes, lip and eye services.

Rev. Darko-Ameyaw gave the advice at the New Times Corporation's New Year Church Service held on yesterday.

Preaching the sermon from Ephesians 6:5-9 and Colossians 3-22-25 respectively on the topic: "Service to God and Man", Rev. Darko-Ameyaw said there were three services on earth namely, "Eye, Lip and Heart service which cuts across every facet of life".

Explaining, he said, eye service workers seek to please everybody and lip service people too always give assurances, seeking approval of men and authorities and in the end contribute nothing to the growth of the organisation.

Rev. Darko-Ameyaw said men of good heart work hard and whole heartedly, give of their best to the growth of the company in which they work because they know that whatever they were doing was onto the Lord and mankind.

He urged NTC workers to work heartily, as they look up to God for increase, put in their best to the growth of the organisation and they would never regret because God always rewards hard work.

He encouraged them to remember the quality of their efforts because it would also determine the type of reward they would receive.

He urged management not to lord over workers but be humble while the workers also reciprocate it with respect and obedience to enhance quality productivity.

The Acting MD for the NTC, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu said in his remarks that 2019 was one of the difficult years for the Corporation but urged workers to learn lessons from it and work hard in 2020.

He urged them to see this year as a good one, put in all their efforts to change the fortunes of the company because there are better things ahead.

He wished all NTC workers a happy and prosperous new year.