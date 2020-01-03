Ghana: Perform Efficiently to Achieve Maximum Productivity - ICU Boss to Workers

The General Secretary of the Industrial Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana, Mr Solomon Kotei, has urged workers in the country to perform their tasks more efficiently to achieve maximum productivity.

He said workers must endeavour to ensure their organisations' vision was achieved to help promote their financial welfare.

Mr Kotei said this at the maiden ICU get-together aimed at encouraging networking and socialisation among workers.

The programme which was on the theme, "The young worker: the future of the country's economy", brought together young members of the ICU Ghana, particularly those in Accra and Tema.

Mr Kotei stressed the need to ensure the rights of workers, particularly the youth, were protected since they were the future of the country.

The General Secretary commended workers in both formal and informal sectors for their immense contribution to the economy, and assured of the ICU's continuous support to ensure their rights were protected.

"The welfare of our members is our priority, and we as a union would continue to protect it," he added.

The Accra Youth President of ICU Ghana, Mrs Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, observed that young Ghanaian workers in both the formal and informal sectors play an enormous role in the development of the of the economy.

Regrettably, she said the contributions of the youth to increase productivity were not recognised as they were subjected to casualisation and working under hazardous conditions, among others.

"This does not promote their safety and career progression and development," Mrs Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and other stakeholders in the labour sector to put in place measures to ensure that the rights of workers, "especially the youth who are the future of the country, are protected and respected by employers."

Mrs Nyarko-Yirenkyi lauded the leadership of ICU Ghana for their dedication to promoting the cause of workers in the country, and thanked the youth in the union for their invaluable contribution to the growth of the economy, and helping to ensure industrial harmony.

Present at the programme were Mr Morgan Ayawine, Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operation, Mr Emmanuel Benimah, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration, Mr Thomas Atiah, Accra Regional Officer, Mr Samuel Ananga,Tema Regional Officer, Mrs Christine Asante, Head of Youth and Gender and Mr John Ackon, National Youth President, all of ICU Ghana.

As part of the occasion awards were presented to some of the youth for their immense contribution to the promotion of the union.