Ghana: Self-Styled Journalist Granted Bail for Impersonation

An Accra District Court yesterday admitted GH₵10,000 bail with two sureties to Joseph Ofosu, self-styled Journalist, who is facing trial for impersonating Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President.

The court, presided by Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri, also ordered accused to surrender his passport to the registrar of the court, and report himself to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) every Friday.

The case was subsequently adjourned to February 11.

Mr Ofosu is alleged to have impersonated Mr Arhin for nearly two years in Accra and Koforidua, and has been charged with three counts of defrauding by false pretence.

Accused pleaded not guilty to all three counts of defrauding by false pretence contrary to section 131 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (1960) Act 29.

According to the facts of the case, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, in August 2019, reported to the BNI that some unscrupulous persons had been using his identity to defraud unsuspecting people under the pretext of securing them auctioned cars.

The complainant also told the BNI that the fraudsters promised to secure Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly Chief Executive nominations for other people.

The scammer demanded and collected various sums of money ranging from GH₵ 1,000 to GH₵ 3,000.

Investigations by the BNI revealed that Mr Ofosu was behind the scam, but he has denied the allegations.