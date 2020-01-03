South Africa: Four Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

3 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Queenstown police arrested three men and a woman for possession of an unlicensed firearm. The suspects aged 33, 35, 30, and 30-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday, 02 January 2020 at about 14:30. The suspects were driving from Ntabethemba Village to Queenstown with a sedan car. They were stopped and searched. A firearm was found hidden in their car. The firearm had no ammunition and no license. The suspects are due to appear before the Queenstown Magistrates' Court this morning on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was not used in the commission of crime around Queenstown and the surrounding towns. Queenstown Police Cluster Commander, Major General Funeka Siganga praised the police for being alert.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.