South Africa: Four Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Queenstown police arrested three men and a woman for possession of an unlicensed firearm. The suspects aged 33, 35, 30, and 30-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday, 02 January 2020 at about 14:30. The suspects were driving from Ntabethemba Village to Queenstown with a sedan car. They were stopped and searched. A firearm was found hidden in their car. The firearm had no ammunition and no license. The suspects are due to appear before the Queenstown Magistrates' Court this morning on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was not used in the commission of crime around Queenstown and the surrounding towns. Queenstown Police Cluster Commander, Major General Funeka Siganga praised the police for being alert.