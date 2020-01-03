Tunisia: HPR Bureau to Meet Saturday to Set Plenary Session for Confidence Vote in New Government

2 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Parliament Speaker Rached Ghanouchi has convened the House of People's Representative's (HPR) bureau for a meeting on Saturday, January 4, to set the date for a plenary session dedicated to voting confidence in the cabinet line-up proposed by Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli.

President of the Republic Kais Saied has sent a letter to the Speaker of the HRP after receiving the list of cabinet members from PM-designate Habib Jemli.

Jemli announced the cabinet line-up on Thursday at a press conference in Dar Dhiafa.

