Tunisia: New Government Consists of 28 Ministers and 14 Secretaries of State Including 10 Women

Tunis/Tunisia — The government team announced, Thursday, by PM-designate is made up of 28 ministers and 14 secretaries of state including 10 women (4 ministers and 6 secretaries of state).

The list also includes former ministers such as Fadhel Abdelkefi and Tarek Dhiab and kept the current tourism minister René Trabelsi.

Jemli said at a press conference held Thursday, the cabinet line-up includes personalities who were chosen on the basis of integrity, independence and management capacity, calling for the need to avoid any kind of "unfounded apprehensions".

Jemli said he was unaware of the reservations made by Ennahdha movement regarding some names appearing in the government team, stressing, once again, having formed his team on the basis of competence.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Ennahdha expressed its refusal of some names featuring in the new cabinet following online leaks which were proven to be identical to the formation announced Thursday.

The procedures of the confidence vote are governed by Articles 142, 143 and 144 of the internal rules of the House of People's Representatives (HPR).

The HRP Speaker shall convene a meeting of the parliament bureau within two days after receiving the file including the request for holding a confidence vote in the government or in a cabinet member.

The bureau shall set a date for the plenary session within one week of its meeting.

Prior to the opening session of the confidence vote in the government, a file containing the government work programme as well as a brief presentation of its members will be distributed to MPs.

The HRP Speaker shall briefly presents the subject of the session. The floor will then be given to the PM who will give a short overview of his government's work programme and cabinet members.

The floor will be then given to MPs within the time allotted for general debate during this meeting. The PM resumes speaking to interact with the interventions of MPs.

The session is closed and continues on the same day for the confidence vote.

The confidence is a single vote by all members of the government and the mission assigned to each one of them. To win the confidence of the parliament, it is necessary to obtain the approval of an absolute majority of members.

The confidence vote is carried out separtely in each member in the mission they were assigned.

To win Parliament's confidence, it is necessary to obtain the approval of the absolute majority of MPs.