Tunisia: Saied Hands Over to Ghannouchi List of Government Members Proposed for Vote of Confidence in Parliament

2 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied on Thursday evening at Carthage Palace handed over to Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), Rached Ghannouchi, the message containing the list of members of the new government proposed for a vote of confidence by the parliament at a plenary session, a statement of the Presidency of the Republic reads.

"I will work to hold the plenary session as soon as possible to discuss the list of the government members proposed for approval," the statement added, quoting Ghannouchi after receiving the message from the head of state.

The HPR Speaker added that the meeting also addressed economic and social issues in the country, with emphasis on "Tunisia's urgent need today to have a government whose formation is behind schedule".

The President of the Republic signed on Thursday a message addressed to the Speaker of the House of People's Representatives, after receiving the list of the government team proposed on Wednesday by Prime Minister designate, Habib Jemli.

For his part, the HPR Speaker called the bureau of the parliament to meet Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 am, to set the date of the plenary vote of confidence in the government team, says a statement of the HPR.

Habib Jemli unveiled on Thursday the composition of his government at a press conference held in Dar Dhiafa (Carthage), consisting of 28 ministers and 14 secretaries of state.

