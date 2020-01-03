Mauritius: A Modern and Sustainable Mauritius for 2020, Says Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

Government envisions building a modern and sustainable Mauritius for future generations to take pride of the legacy and rich heritage left behind to them. Stability, peace, unity, and modernity are key principles for the country's advancement towards a prosperous, equitable, and safe nation.

This was the gist of the message of the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, addressing the nation on 01 January 2020 during which he defined his priorities for the country and assured a better quality of life for the population with regard to the economy, infrastructure, poverty, environment, law and order as well as education and training.

He highlighted that one of the biggest achievements of 2019 was the launching of the Metro Express project. This infrastructural development, he stated, fits in the vision of Government to enable the country to move towards an era of sophistication and technology.

Mauritius, he said, has come a long way and several measures have been put in place in line with Government's vision for the development of the country in various fields. These measures comprise the enactment of Workers' Rights Act 2019; Portable Retirement Gratuity Fund; increase in pension from Rs 3,623 in 2014 to Rs 9,000 in 2019 and Minimum Salary of Rs 10,200 as from January 2020, performance bonus to Police Officers, Prisons Officers, officers of Rehabilitation Youth Centres, and Firefighters; distribution of free school materials extended to students of Grade 7 to Grade 9; and stabilising prices of basic commodities such as rice, flour, petrol and cooking gas.

Moreover, Mr Jugnauth stated that unemployment rate is at its lowest with 6.7% since last 15 years and that the inflation rate is at 0.5% for 2019. These figures, he said, demonstrate Government's relentless efforts to protect consumer's rights as well as the welfare of the population. In the same vein, he underlined that training will be provided to the youth so that they can easily integrate the job market.

He also spoke of upholding law and order in the country and added that the Safe City project which ensures the security of every citizen is yielding positively results. He reiterated Government's determination to combat drug scourge and social evils for a safer Mauritius. Another priority for the Government for year 2020 is ensuring a cleaner and sustainable country by adopting the principles of the Sustainable Development Goal 17.

Prime Minister Jugnauth extended his seasonal greetings to thenNation and urged all Mauritians to join forces and work together towards the achievement of goals set by the Government for the benefit of the economy, the citizens and the country as a whole.