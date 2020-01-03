Mauritius: A Modern and Sustainable Mauritius for 2020, Says Prime Minister Jugnauth

3 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Government envisions building a modern and sustainable Mauritius for future generations to take pride of the legacy and rich heritage left behind to them. Stability, peace, unity, and modernity are key principles for the country's advancement towards a prosperous, equitable, and safe nation.

This was the gist of the message of the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, addressing the nation on 01 January 2020 during which he defined his priorities for the country and assured a better quality of life for the population with regard to the economy, infrastructure, poverty, environment, law and order as well as education and training.

He highlighted that one of the biggest achievements of 2019 was the launching of the Metro Express project. This infrastructural development, he stated, fits in the vision of Government to enable the country to move towards an era of sophistication and technology.

Mauritius, he said, has come a long way and several measures have been put in place in line with Government's vision for the development of the country in various fields. These measures comprise the enactment of Workers' Rights Act 2019; Portable Retirement Gratuity Fund; increase in pension from Rs 3,623 in 2014 to Rs 9,000 in 2019 and Minimum Salary of Rs 10,200 as from January 2020, performance bonus to Police Officers, Prisons Officers, officers of Rehabilitation Youth Centres, and Firefighters; distribution of free school materials extended to students of Grade 7 to Grade 9; and stabilising prices of basic commodities such as rice, flour, petrol and cooking gas.

Moreover, Mr Jugnauth stated that unemployment rate is at its lowest with 6.7% since last 15 years and that the inflation rate is at 0.5% for 2019. These figures, he said, demonstrate Government's relentless efforts to protect consumer's rights as well as the welfare of the population. In the same vein, he underlined that training will be provided to the youth so that they can easily integrate the job market.

He also spoke of upholding law and order in the country and added that the Safe City project which ensures the security of every citizen is yielding positively results. He reiterated Government's determination to combat drug scourge and social evils for a safer Mauritius. Another priority for the Government for year 2020 is ensuring a cleaner and sustainable country by adopting the principles of the Sustainable Development Goal 17.

Prime Minister Jugnauth extended his seasonal greetings to thenNation and urged all Mauritians to join forces and work together towards the achievement of goals set by the Government for the benefit of the economy, the citizens and the country as a whole.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Governance
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.