Zimbabwe: Hospital Fees Reviewed Upwards

3 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reviewed hospital fees effective 1 January 2020 with patients expected to pay between ZWL$100 to ZWL$2500 at referral hospitals while district hospitals will charge ZWL$40 and ZWL$80 for children and adults respectively.

The new fees regime was announced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Agnes Mahomva in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the decision to increase the fees was reached after taking into consideration the plight of the general populace, as well as the inflationary environment currently prevailing.

Some of the adjustments are as follows:

At Parirenyatwa Hospital, adults will pay $200.00 while children below the age of 5 will pay $100.00 in the General Ward, while at Central Hospitals the fees will be $160.00 & $80.00, at Provincial Hospitals - $120.00 & $60, and at District/General Hospitals the fees will be $80.00 & $40.00 for adults and children respectively.

Maternity Ward

- Ante-natal, General Ward per day: Parirenyatwa Hospital - $200.00; Central Hospitals - $160.00; Provincial Hospitals - $120.00; District/General Hospitals - $80.00

- Post-natal, General Ward per day: Parirenyatwa Hospital - $200.00; Central Hospitals - $160.00; Provincial Hospitals - $120.00; District/General Hospitals - $80.00.

- Caesarian: Parirenyatwa Hospital - $2 500.00; Central Hospitals - $2 500.00; Provincial Hospitals - $1 500.00; District/General Hospitals - $1 000.

- Normal Vertex Delivery - Parirenyatwa Hospital - $600.00; Central Hospitals - $600.00; Provincial Hospitals - $360.00; District/General Hospitals - $240.00

