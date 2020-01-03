Zimbabwe: DStv Brings Trace Gospel

3 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

DStv viewers who enjoy religious music will delight in a new channel, Trace Gospel, which was launched on DStv channel 332 in December.

The new channel is an offshoot of Trace, the already-popular channel featuring the latest urban and afro-urban music and news on celebrities, lifestyle, entertainment and culture.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said Trace Africa had partnered with the MultiChoice Group to launch a dedicated gospel channel across the African continent.

"This channel showcases top-level local and international gospel music, with videos from various sub-genres that include contemporary gospel, urban gospel, worship gospel and traditional gospel," she said.

The channel is available on DStv Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages and viewers will also be able to enjoy their favourite gospel content anytime, anywhere on DStv Now.

"This is a brand dedicated to showcasing the best of urban music, of all genres and from across the globe," said Ms Dziva.

"Trace Gospel will share music, news, worship and interviews, and it is a channel that is an exploration of gospel music, as well as a platform for the continent's artistes to share the gospel sounds that resonate most with them.

"The launch of Trace Gospel is the latest step by the MultiChoice Group to bring a wide variety of the best in local and international content that touches the lives of viewers, and the addition of this channel onto our platforms at this time will expose viewers to even more entertainment options for their families this festive season."

The 24/7 channel offers a diverse offering of programming that includes Sounds of South Africa, Urban Vibes, Hits 30, the US Hit 10 and Praise Vibes, which is a blend of local and international praise and worship music.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.