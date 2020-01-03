Nigeria: Minimum Wage Negotiation Between Bauchi Govt, Labour End in Deadlock

31 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — The negotiation meeting between Bauchi State Government and the organized labour on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage has ended in deadlock.

A statement signed by the State Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JPSNC), Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim, said that the organized labour did not agree on government's position to pay the minimum wage of only Grade level 1 to 7 with a pledge to subsequently adjust the level 7 and above pending the improvement of revenue in the state.

The statement explained that the bone of contention was on the consequential adjustment of the salaries of officers on Grade Levels 7 and above, adding that government's offer on the consequential adjustment did not meet up the expectation of the labour leaders.

The statement said, as a result of the development, the meeting was inconclusive as no agreement or ratification was reached on the approved minimum wage in the state.

The statement commended Bauchi state workers for their patience and understanding and urged them to remain calm for the overall development of the state.

