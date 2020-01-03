Nigeria: Expert Urges CBN On More Loans to Promote SMEs

1 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A financial expert, Dr Samuel Nzekwe, on Tuesday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide more loans to Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the new year in order to promote sustainable development.

Nzekwe, a former President of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in Ota said such loans would drive sustainable development in the country.

According to him, no nation can achieve meaningful and sustainable development without creating an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive as catalysts of economic growth.

"The cost of borrowing for SMEs and others in the productive sector has been very high as banks do not have sufficient funds to give to investors.

"The CBN needs to create more attractive loans for SMEs and the productive sector to contribute immensely to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," he said.

The financial expert said it had been difficult for Nigeria's SMEs to access loanable funds from the CBN, adding that in spite of the apex bank's intervention, SMEs were still finding it difficult to access loans.

Nzekwe also called on the Federal Government to reduce its borrowing from local banks so that more funds would be made available to SMEs and the productive sector

The former ANAN president also enjoined the government to expedite action on improving the nation's infrastructural development in the New Year.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

