South Africa: Cheetahs Name Side for Pro14 Clash Against Zebre

3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Cheetahs have made four changes to their starting line-up as they return to PRO14 action against Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:00.

Aranos Coetzee returns from injury and will be starting on tight head prop. Luan de Bruin and Joseph Dweba will be providing cover on the bench.

Tian Meyer will be leading the side with George Whitehead on flyhalf and Rabz Maxwane returning to play. Ruan Pienaar and Tian Schoeman are named as replacements.

Hawies Fourie's side currently occupy a Final Series place, sitting third in Conference A and have never lost to Zebre.

Cheetahs' head coach said: "We're looking forward to start the year on the right foot. We've ended 2019 on a high note and we want a good start for 2020."

"It is important for us to win this match. We are third on the log, two points ahead of Glasgow and they've played two games more than us. We'll have to use the opportunity to stay in a good position on the log, while competing with Ulster for second position.

"The players had a much needed break and they are excited about Saturday's encounter."

The following players are not eligible for team selection due to injury: Justin Basson (knee) and Charles Marais (bicep). While Dries Swanepoel and Jasper Wiese are currently on suspension.

Teams:

Zebre

TBA

Cheetahs

1 Boan Venter; 2 Wilmar Arnoldi; 3 Aranos Coetzee; 4 Sintu Manjezi; 5 Walt Steenkamp; 6 Chris Massyn; 7 Junior Pokomela; 8 Aidon Davis; 9 Tian Meyer (Captain); 10 George Whitehead; 11 Rabz Maxwane; 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg; 13 William Small-Smith; 14 Craig Barry; 15 Rhyno Smith

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba; 17 Erich de Jager; 18 Luan de Bruin; 19 JP du Preez; 20 Marnus van der Merwe; 21 Gerhard Olivier; 22 Ruan Pienaar; 23 Tian Schoeman

- Cheetahs

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

