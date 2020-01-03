Western Sahara: Polisario 15th Congress Praises the Efforts of the International Solidarity Movement With Sahrawi People

1 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Tifariti (Liberated Territories) — The fifteenth Polisario Front conference held in the liberated Tifariti town praised the efforts of the International Solidarity Movement with the Sahrawi people..30

At the end of its work, the conference directed the "highest expressions of appreciation and respect to all components of the International Solidarity Movement with the struggle of the Sahrawi people, a recognition and appreciation for the hard and responsible work being done across all countries of the world to defend the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence and alleviate the suffering of the Sahrawi people in the refugee camps and the occupied territories ".

The conference called the solidarity movement across the world of parties, associations and civil society organizations to intensify efforts to break the media blockade imposed on the occupied territories by the Moroccan authorities, expand the circle of condemnation of the latter and press it to comply with international legitimacy and allow the organization of a free and fair referendum that enables the Sahrawi people to Deciding his fate in every democracy.

The conference also expressed its hope in the International Solidarity Movement to pressure the United Nations to take its responsibilities in protecting Sahrawi human rights, releasing Sahrawi political prisoners in Moroccan prisons, removing Moroccan wall of shame that separates Western Sahara and stopping the ongoing looting of natural resources by the Moroccan authorities. (SPS)

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

