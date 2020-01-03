Ghana: Govt Denies Eviction of Nigerian Mission in Ghana

3 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Three days after the story about the eviction of Nigeria's Mission in Ghana was widely reported on various online platforms and social media, the federal government has described the report as untrue.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued on Friday, insisted that there was no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media.

According to him, "The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that its property on No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana has been 'violated' by the host authorities and that there is a diplomatic row between Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana. The ministry wishes to state categorically that the news reports are untrue."

He explained that the said property under reference was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nwonye stressed that lease was said to have expired recently and the High Commission had been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.

The Spokesperson clarified that the building is not physically occupied but the Mission has some of its properties within the premises.

He stated: "It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters.

"However, talks are still on-going between the Mission and appropriate host authorities. There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media. We wish to assure all and sundry that the Ministry is on top of the situation."

