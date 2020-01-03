Kenya: Miguna Welcomes Alice Wahome to the Revolution Camp

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has defended Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome following the lawmaker's statement claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta will cling to power after the end of his term in 2022.

The vocal lawmaker who is attached to Deputy President William Ruto's Tanga Tanga faction of the Jubilee Party said the president was using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to extend his political dominance in the country.

"The biggest existential threat to Kenya's declining economy and democracy and freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of political affiliation and growth is Uhuru Kenyatta because he is on the driver's seat," she said.

Miguna, a self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), referred to the MP as one of the emerging "freedom fighters" and called out ODM leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo for giving up on the struggle for freedom and justice.

"During the struggle for freedom and substantive justice, some former patriots like Raila Odinga and James Orengo will fall by the wayside and join the oppressors while new freedom fighters like Alice Wahome will emerge from their ashes. We must FOCUS on the STRUGGLE".

He added that the revolution camp will not reject those who like Wahome want to end tyranny and defeat tyrants.

"True revolutionaries will not and cannot reject new genuine recruits. All we want is to END TYRANNY and DEFEAT TYRANTS. It should not matter how we defeat them. Kenyans want GENUINE SUBSTANTIVE justice, " Miguna wrote.