Kenya: Miguna Welcomes Alice Wahome to the Revolution Camp

3 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has defended Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome following the lawmaker's statement claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta will cling to power after the end of his term in 2022.

The vocal lawmaker who is attached to Deputy President William Ruto's Tanga Tanga faction of the Jubilee Party said the president was using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to extend his political dominance in the country.

"The biggest existential threat to Kenya's declining economy and democracy and freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of political affiliation and growth is Uhuru Kenyatta because he is on the driver's seat," she said.

Miguna, a self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), referred to the MP as one of the emerging "freedom fighters" and called out ODM leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo for giving up on the struggle for freedom and justice.

"During the struggle for freedom and substantive justice, some former patriots like Raila Odinga and James Orengo will fall by the wayside and join the oppressors while new freedom fighters like Alice Wahome will emerge from their ashes. We must FOCUS on the STRUGGLE".

He added that the revolution camp will not reject those who like Wahome want to end tyranny and defeat tyrants.

"True revolutionaries will not and cannot reject new genuine recruits. All we want is to END TYRANNY and DEFEAT TYRANTS. It should not matter how we defeat them. Kenyans want GENUINE SUBSTANTIVE justice, " Miguna wrote.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.