Nigeria: Fire Guts David Mark's House

3 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

The country home of former Senate President David Mark in Otukpo, Bunue State has been razed by fire.

The fire which burnt two ambulance vehicles and over 15 motorcycles was said to have been caused by fire from a nearby bush bordering the fence of his guest house.

According to a source in his house, the fire spread so fast when it caught some empty cartons in which some motorcycles were assembled.

Workers in his residence were said to have ran helter skelter making frantic efforts to put out the fire but to no avail.

According to one of the workers who confided in our reporter, it was after desperate efforts to put off the fire failed that men of the Benue State Fire Service in Otukpo were invited.

"We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried the more it continued to spread. It was when we noticed that we could not stop it so that it did not burn the guest house that we called fire service," the worker said.

Efforts to get reaction from any of his family members proved abortive as none of them was available.

The former Senate President was also said to be out of the state at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.