Malawi Govt to Launch Universal Pension Scheme - 500 000 to Benefit

3 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

About half a million Malawian pensioners are expected to benefit from a government scheme whose purpose is--to a greater extent--aid their day-to-day lives for the better hotly due to their diminished revenues.

MP Chikalimba : most people struggle greatly once they retir

Zomba Chingale MP John Chikalimba of Peoples Party (PP), who is spearheading the move in parliament, said once instituted--most probably this year--men and women, most living at over sixty years, will substantially benefit.

Chikalimba said the provision of the universal pension scheme, "will certainly improve the welfare of many."

Said Chikalimba: "The thing is that most people struggle greatly once they retire, and we are pushing hard to achieve this. Once this is established, we project to have every pensioner get K20 000 a month which we believe will be better than nothing at all."

According to Chikalimba, the scheme would be needing K16 billion every year for the 500 000 beneficiaries.

Mzuzu-based social commentator, Emily Mkamanga, hailed the project but said government should walk the talk on its sustainability.

"The programme is without debate a great one. But the problem is that they are mostly not sustainable. Let us work on sustainability on this one," said Mkamanga.

Nyasa Times understands that Malawi has over 900 000 pensioners of which only about 300 000 benefit from various pension schemes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.