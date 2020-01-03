Malawi: Police Arrest Suspect Who Stoned Cop to Unconscious

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly stoning a police officer who had gone to the suspects house for an arrest.

Cassim Manda: Suspect arrested

Assistant public relations officer for Dedza, Cassim Manda identified the suspect as Lowe Moses who hails from Chatewa village in chief Kachindamoto's area in Dedza.

Manda said the officer went to Moses' house to record him a caution statement at Mtakataka police unit after reports that the suspect has issued death threats to somebody.

"When the police officer reached the house, the suspect took a stone and threw it to the officer, hit him in the head and he fell unconscious on the spot," said Manda.

He said the officer is currently getting treatment at Kamuzu central hospital where he underwent some surgery.

The suspect has since been charged with actions intended to cause grievous harm.