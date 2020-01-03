Angola: Basketball - Favourites Back On Fight for Top Positions

Luanda — The basketball emotions are back in the courts this Saturday, following the break for the festive season with the main teams (1º de Agosto, Petro de Luanda and Interclube) vying for the top of the ranking ahead og the championship?s 7th and final round of the first leg of the senior men's national championship.

The Interclube squad lead the race with 11 points and will face Petro de Luanda (3rd with 10 points) in the most balanced challenge of the round, to take place in the home of the former (28 de Fevereiro pavilion), at 07:00 pm, and in case of victory retains such a position.

On the field will be two cohesive and experienced teams, made up of young people, so it is expected a well-disputed match, with some favouritism falling on Petro (holders of the trophy), although they will be in "adverse" ground.

But, playing at home, certainly Egidio Ventura, Paulo Barros, Alexandre Jungo, Jonatão Jungo, Lugero Galiza, Reggie Moore and team-mates will do their utmost to impose their first defeat on the champions.

However, 1º de Agosto, the second in ranking with 10 points, have a difficult task as they will face in at home (Victorino Cunha pavilion), at 06.00 pm, the fragile squad of CD Kwanza, the last with six points, and practically with no chance to counteract the strong home squad, given the disparity between the two teams.

The day opens at 03:00 pm with the Navy receiving the Lusíada at Victorino Cunha court, and the match between Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) and Vila Clotilde, at 06:00pm in Dream Space venue, in Luanda's Viana Municipality.

Standing:

1. Interclube, 11 points

2. 1º de Agosto 10

3. Petro 10

4. Marinha 9

5. Lusíada 8

6. Vila 7

7. ASA 7

8. CD Kwanza 6.