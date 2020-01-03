Angola: Huambo - Former Combatant Pensioners Called to Re-Register

3 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — A total of 5,303 pensioners of the Former Combatants and Homeland Veterans department, in central Huambo Province, will be again registered in the current year, in the framework of the process that started in August 2019, in the whole country.

The information was given last Thursday, by the director of the provincial department of former combatants and homeland veterans, Irineu Cândido Leonardo Sacaála, who clarified that the central province of Huambo was not included in the registration process last year, because the commission in charge of this work gave priority to other regions of the national territory.

As the official said, the new registration of these pensioners, to be done in person, aims to identify possible failures and ensure the good functioning of the subsidies allocation process.

He said the grant is between 19,000 and 23,000 kwanzas per month.

The director disclosed also that from those to be registered 665 are former combatants and homeland veterans, 1,444 are war disabled persons, 2,560 orphans of former combatants, 454 widows and 91 parents of former combatants.

Irineu Sacála went on to disclose that for this year it is also planned the award of 12 residences to former combatants, as well as other actions to elevate the pensioners' quality of life.

As regards the 2019 balance sheet, he said that they made visits to various members of this group of society and gave institutional support, especially in terms of having access to bank credit.

The province of Huambo, in the central highlands of Angola, has a territorial extension of 35,771 square kilometres and just over 2.5 million inhabitants, distributed in eleven municipalities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Business
Southern Africa
Labour
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.