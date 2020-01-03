Tanzania: TGU Unveils Calendar of Golf Events in 2020

TANZANIA Golf Union (TGU) has unveiled the 2020 calendar of events that includes local and international competitions.

TGU Competition Secretary Enock Magile, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam on Thursday that preparations are on top gear for the 2020 events to start taking the country by storm.

He said the two-day 36 holes Southern Highland Open Competition that is set to tee off from February 22 to 23rd, 2020 at Mufindi Golf Club in Iringa will open this year's calendar.

Magile said that it will be an open event that will draw golfers from all TGU affiliated clubs. The club is on course for two events this year including Mufindi Open that will take place from September 6 to 7th.

"Beginning of the year is always challenging, although we expect things to be different this time around. We are optimistic to receive good response from golfers," he said.

The new calendar shows that there will be about 14 local tournaments between February to December this year, while also underlining four international events.

Magile said that Lugalo Open Championship will be the second event and will tee off from March 14-15 at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam.

According to the calendar, Lugalo Open will be bankrolled by TANAPA once again. Once again, the prestigious Tanzania Open Golf Championship will be back at Kili Golf course of Arusha.

The championship course has been hosting the event that brings together top amateurs and professional golfers around African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also have four international competitions this year that will involve national and junior teams, we expect to have a busy year," said Magile.

International competitions for this year include African Juniors Challenge Championship to be held in Egypt in March, Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Championship in Namibia this June, Junior Open Championship to be held in Scotland in July as well as All Africa Challenge and East African Challenge Region 4 which will be hosted in Kampala in September.

As one of the most active clubs in the country when it comes to organising golf events, Lugalo under Chairmanship of Michael Luwongo, is leading in terms of a club which will host more national level tournaments.

Apart from Lugalo Open, they will also host four other events including Tanzania Junior Open, Coast Open, CDF Trophy and Nyerere Masters.

Mufindi, TPC Moshi Club and Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) will each host two events, while Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) has only Dar Open in August in their belt.