Kenya: Narrow Escape for 50 After Bus Catches Fire in Gilgil

3 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

A Kitale-bound bus was burnt to a shell in the wee hours of Friday after a rear tyre burst and ignited a fire.

The 50 passengers on board, according to the Gilgil Sub-county Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru, escaped unhurt during the incident at about 2am.

The commuters, Mr Opuru said, rushed out before the fire engulfed the vehicle in Gilgil on Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

"However, they were not able to salvage their personal effects worth thousands of shillings," he said.

Gilgil traffic boss Robert Mugo said attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful.

The shaken passengers spent the rest of the night at Gilgil Police Station, with the bus company making arrangements for them to be driven to their destinations.

"We brought them here for their own safety," Mr Opuru said.

The wreckage was towed to that police station.

