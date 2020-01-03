Kenya: Diasporans Bring Kwanzaa Cheer to Street Children in Kisii

3 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Kisii County for the first time celebrated the Kwanzaa Festival which is traditionally celebrated on 1st of every new year.

Speaking in Kisii town when they prepared a feast for street children Pricilla Kemunto Moindi explained that Kwanzaa is an African-Americans celebration of life from 26 December to 1 January.

And it was introduced in 1966 to the United States as a ritual to for Afro-Americans in a response to the commercialism surrounding Christmas and New Year festivities.

Moindi presented gifts to the street children as a way of celebrating the new year and in conjunction with the Kisii Community in the United States of America.

"This Kwanzaa was facilitated by US groups by uniting and helping the African community abroad," said Kemunto.

"Unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose creativity and faith are our main co values for the Kwanzaa for Africa,"she explained.

She noted that the they are focusing on the technical aspects of economic empowerment and bringing the African union together, free trade.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.