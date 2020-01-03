Kenya: Diasporans Bring Kwanzaa Cheer to Street Children in Kisii

Kisii — Kisii County for the first time celebrated the Kwanzaa Festival which is traditionally celebrated on 1st of every new year.

Speaking in Kisii town when they prepared a feast for street children Pricilla Kemunto Moindi explained that Kwanzaa is an African-Americans celebration of life from 26 December to 1 January.

And it was introduced in 1966 to the United States as a ritual to for Afro-Americans in a response to the commercialism surrounding Christmas and New Year festivities.

Moindi presented gifts to the street children as a way of celebrating the new year and in conjunction with the Kisii Community in the United States of America.

"This Kwanzaa was facilitated by US groups by uniting and helping the African community abroad," said Kemunto.

"Unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose creativity and faith are our main co values for the Kwanzaa for Africa,"she explained.

She noted that the they are focusing on the technical aspects of economic empowerment and bringing the African union together, free trade.